USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Short Interest...

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,591 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 729,588 shares.

