UPS to hire 6K workers to expand Saturday delivery, pickup
United Parcel Service will soon offer Saturday services across north and central New Jersey as part of a nationwide expansion that will lead to the hiring of 6,000 workers by the end of 2018. The New York City metropolitan area is one of 15 markets across the county where Saturday pickup and ground delivery will be made available beginning April 15, UPS said in a news release on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|local driving jobs
|Mon
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 31
|Trucker321
|294
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 24
|Pebbles
|36
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC