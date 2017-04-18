UPS to deploy electronic beacons to s...

UPS to deploy electronic beacons to spot misloads

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

Some of the 100 all-electric EVI delivery vans UPS is deploying in California. Big Brown plans to begin using package beacons in 301 U.S. locations this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Sun Spotted Girl 3
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Sat Alfred 297
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Sat mike 236
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Fri midge 178
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 17 treetop 39
Stay Awake, Stay Alive Apr 12 Anonymous 1
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) Apr 11 Grace 8
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC