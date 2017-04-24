UPS Names Juan Perez Chief Information And Engineering Officer
UPS today announced the alignment of all technology and engineering functions into one organization and named Juan Perez Chief Information and Engineering Officer. Perez will lead a unified team of UPS engineers and IT professionals, laser-focused on building the company's Smart Logistics Network of the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Sun
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|mike
|236
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|midge
|178
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 17
|treetop
|39
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC