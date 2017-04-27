Ups Cfo Expects Positive Leverage for Rest of Year
Rich Peretz, chief financial officer at United Parcel Service, discusses the company's earnings and expansion of Saturday operations. He speaks with Bloomberg's Vonnie Quinn on "Bloomberg Markets."
