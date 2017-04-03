UPS Buys First Used Boeing 767s With New Ones Out of Reach
United Parcel Service Inc. purchased its first used Boeing Co. 767s, grabbing older models that are in high demand as package shipments increase globally and production slots for new versions of the plane are sold out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 31
|Trucker321
|294
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC