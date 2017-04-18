UPS box Ready to receive downtown

UPS box Ready to receive downtown

Last week some residents might have noticed a new addition outside the Mathis Economic Development Cooperation office in downtown. United Parcel Service placed their iconic brown drop box in front of the Mathis EDC office, 111 E. San Patricio Ave., which is the first of its kind located in the city and the closest one in more than 20 miles in any direction.

