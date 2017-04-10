UPS boosting package capacity: Shipper leases former Samsung building in West Jacksonville
Samsung left the warehouse it leased at Westlake Industrial Park, leaving 400,000 square feet of space for lease. UPS will use the building for extra capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC