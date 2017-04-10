UPS avoids undue burden in Solo v. UPS e-discovery case

Solo v. United Parcel Serv . Co., No. 14-12719, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 3275 . The court denied the full extent of the data that the plaintiff, Joe Solo, requested in its motion to compel, finding it not proportional in light of the "undue burden" on the defendant, UPS, of restoring archived data from backup tapes.

