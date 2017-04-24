UPS air maintenance workers threaten strike ahead of shareholders meeting
A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike. The union is taking its grievances directly to UPS shareholders, running as an advertisement an open letter to David Abney, the company's chief executive officer, ahead of a Thursday shareholders meeting.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|mike
|236
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|midge
|178
