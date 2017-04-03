UPS Adds Saturday Deliveries to Meet Online Shopping Demand
United Parcel Service Inc. will add Saturday ground deliveries, making one of the biggest shipping-time changes in its 109-year history in response to rising demand from online shoppers. Homes and businesses will no longer have to wait until Monday to receive packages, while online and brick-and-mortar retailers can send goods on Saturday for Monday delivery.
