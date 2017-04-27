United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance
United Parcel Service, Inc. issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.94.
