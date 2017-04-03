U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge - WSJ
Swift Transportation Co is merging with Knight Transportation Inc in a share swap that would combine two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators that are together worth more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Each Swift share would be converted into a 0.72 share of the new company through a reverse stock split.
