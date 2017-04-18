Trucking industry combines forces to ...

Trucking industry combines forces to find 1,000 more drivers

18 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The trucking industry and the Government's Sector Workforce Engagement Programme have joined forces to get as many as 1,000 more drivers into the road freight transport industry nationwide. The greatest shortages are in the Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Canterbury regions.

