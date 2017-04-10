Truckers Swift and Knight to Merge

Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in a stock swap that would combine two of the biggest operators in a wavering U.S. trucking sector, which together are worth more than $5 billion. As part of the deal, to be announced Monday, each Swift share would be converted into 0.72 share of the new entity through a reverse stock split.

