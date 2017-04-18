Toyota Project Portal imagines a fuel...

Toyota Project Portal imagines a fuel cell-powered semi truck future

Tesla may have garnered buzz surrounding the announcement it will reveal a semi truck in September , but Toyota this week showed how it imagines revolutionizing the trucking industry. This hunk of tractor trailer metal is called Project Portal, and it's powered exclusively by a hydrogen fuel cell system.

