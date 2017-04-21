Taxpayers Shouldn't Bear The Cost Of Heavy Trucks On The Road
America's taxpayers spend billions of dollars a year repairing damage caused by semi trucks to highways and bridges. Now the trucking industry wants Congress to allow heavier trucks on the road, which would force taxpayers to shell out even more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|33 min
|Truckeratlarg
|296
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|midge
|178
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 17
|treetop
|39
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC