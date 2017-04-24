Swift Suffers in First Quarter as Profits Plunge 84%
Swift Transportation reported profits plunged 84% in the first quarter compared with 2016 as truckload carriers suffered from continued excess capacity and lower contract prices than they had hoped for this year. The Phoenix carrier earned only $5.2 million in profits, or 4 cents per share, well below the $31.9 million and 23 cents one year ago.
