Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 5a a , TechnipFMC PLC, PPG Industries, Sells ...

Investment company Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc buys Vanguard S&P 500, TechnipFMC PLC, PPG Industries, Reynolds American, sells Harman International Industries, FMC Technologies, Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight, United Parcel Service, Northrop Grumman during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc . As of 2017-03-31, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $108 million.

