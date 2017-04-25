Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies...
Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Celadon Group, Inc. and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class who purchased Celadon securities between December 30, 2016 and April 18, 2017 . Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cgi .
