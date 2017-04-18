SEC Confirms Celadon Investigation, P...

SEC Confirms Celadon Investigation, Prescience Point Says In New Report

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Earlier this month, Prescience Point Research Group released an extremely bearish report on Celadon Group, Inc. in which the firm alleged Celadon had inflated its reported tangible book value by more than 95 percent. On Wednesday, Prescience released a follow-up report on Celadon after getting a response from the SEC to a Freedom of Information Act request Prescience made regarding Celedon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Apr 18 Jimmy 177
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 17 treetop 39
Stay Awake, Stay Alive Apr 12 Anonymous 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Apr 11 Cb driver 235
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) Apr 11 Grace 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC