SEC Confirms Celadon Investigation, Prescience Point Says In New Report

Earlier this month, Prescience Point Research Group released an extremely bearish report on Celadon Group, Inc. in which the firm alleged Celadon had inflated its reported tangible book value by more than 95 percent. On Wednesday, Prescience released a follow-up report on Celadon after getting a response from the SEC to a Freedom of Information Act request Prescience made regarding Celedon.

