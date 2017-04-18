Scrutiny needed in WA trucking industry amid 'dangerous stimulant culture' claims

WA's Transport Workers Union is warning of what it calls a dangerous culture of over-the-counter stimulant use and drivers being forced to skip mandatory rest breaks in the state.The union alleges a trucking firm based in Perth's southern suburbs has coerced drivers into recording breaks they did not take in order to comply with WorkSafe standards. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Caffeine tablets are widely used in the transport industry to minimise fatigue on long-haul trips.

