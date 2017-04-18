Saoud: Retreads Save the Trucking Ind...

Saoud: Retreads Save the Trucking Industry $3 Billion Annually

Read more: Modern Tire Dealer

Joseph Saoud, president of truck and bus radial tires in the U.S. and Canada for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, used his keynote address at the North American Tire & Retread Expo to promote the virtues of quality retreads while at the same time expressing concerns over low cost imported tires. Saoud said the market for retreads has been shrinking even though fleets are setting records for miles driven.

