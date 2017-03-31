Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Xperi, Braskem SA, Heron Therapeutics, Sells Olin, Signet ...

Investment company Rubric Capital Management LP buys Xperi, Braskem SA, Heron Therapeutics, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Boyd Gaming, Kraton, Herc Holdings, Conduent, Synchronoss Technologies, Rice Energy, sells Olin, Signet Jewelers, NCR, Delek US Holdings, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rubric Capital Management LP. As of 2017-03-31, Rubric Capital Management LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $344 million.

