RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke for $555 mln

Harland Clarke, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, has offered $11.60 per share for each RetailMeNot share, representing a premium of 49.7 percent to the stock's Monday close. Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more than $5 billion.

