RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland C...

RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke for $555 mln

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Harland Clarke, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, has offered $11.60 per share for each RetailMeNot share, representing a premium of 49.7 percent to the stock's Monday close. Trucking and logistics operators Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, creating a company with a market value of more than $5 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 6 Grinnling 38
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
local driving jobs Apr 3 Local driving jobs 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Apr 1 DDR 234
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Mar 28 Bii 80
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Mar 17 Eugene 2
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC