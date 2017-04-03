Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $149,468,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,303,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,468,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|local driving jobs
|20 hr
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 31
|Trucker321
|294
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 24
|Pebbles
|36
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC