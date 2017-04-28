Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Forward Air Co. Raised by Seaport Global Securities
Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forward Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research . Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|mike
|236
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|midge
|178
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC