Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.345 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 973 shares during the period.
