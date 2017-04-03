New Game: American Truck Simulator: Steering Creations Pack
With kind cooperation of Steering Creations, Inc., we are introducing 20 unique alternate designs of steering wheels, carefully modelled to recreate the originals in full detail. The purpose of Steering Creations is to provide comfortable, attractive, and personalized steering wheels to the trucking industry; dedicated to provide product which significantly improves the truck driver's daily traveling experience.
