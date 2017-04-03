National Truck Protection Launches Bundled Warranty for Used Class 8 Trucks
National Truck Protection Inc., an independent provider of extended service contracts to the trucking industry, launched a new warranty product for used Class 8 trucks that bundles coverages and simplifies the purchase process, the company said. The product, named Ultra, has comprehensive component coverage that includes engine, transmission, rear differentials, aftertreatment and 12 months of roadside assistance.
