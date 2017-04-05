Motown Supergroup The Temptations Ret...

Motown Supergroup The Temptations Returns to The Orleans Showroom 5/20-21

Legendary Motown vocal group The Temptations will bring their timeless classics and iconic moves to The Orleans Showroom on May 20-21. The Temptations rose to fame in 1960 with harmonic vocals, flashy wardrobe and smooth dance moves that continue to win over fans today.

