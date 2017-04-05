Motown Supergroup The Temptations Returns to The Orleans Showroom 5/20-21
Legendary Motown vocal group The Temptations will bring their timeless classics and iconic moves to The Orleans Showroom on May 20-21. The Temptations rose to fame in 1960 with harmonic vocals, flashy wardrobe and smooth dance moves that continue to win over fans today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Wed
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 31
|Trucker321
|294
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC