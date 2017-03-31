Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Global Water Resources, Energy Recovery, Tesla, Sells ...
Manchester, VT, based Investment company Manchester Capital Management LLC buys Global Water Resources, Energy Recovery, Tesla, 3M Co, SPDR Gold Trust, Xcel Energy, Advanced Drainage Systems, Vanguard Total World Stock Index, Medtronic PLC, Forterra, sells PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund, Clarcor, iShares S&P 500 Growth, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, iShares US Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Capital Management LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Manchester Capital Management LLC owns 501 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
