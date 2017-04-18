Mack Trucks names vice president, national accounts
Mack Trucks has named Richard Hoyle as vice president of national accounts. Hoyle will be responsible for all National Accounts activities in North America, as well as leading efforts to grow this segment of "Having served in numerous positions in the trucking industry from operator to executive-level roles, Rick brings a wealth of experience," said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales, Prior to joining Mack, Hoyle served in a variety of senior leadership positions for a leading bulk transportation and logistics company.
