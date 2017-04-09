Landstar System (LSTR) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows
News stories about Landstar System have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Sat
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC