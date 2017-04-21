Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Short In...

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,527 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,673,935 shares.

