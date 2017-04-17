Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Position Cut by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period.
