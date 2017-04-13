Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Brokerages predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Landstar System's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Wed
|BTWTech
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC