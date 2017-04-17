J.B. Hunt Profits Up 2.6% Due to Lowe...

J.B. Hunt Profits Up 2.6% Due to Lower Tax Bill in First Quarter

16 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

The truckload earnings season began with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announcing a 2.6% increase in profits year-over-year in the first quarter, mainly due to a one-time tax benefit that otherwise would have put the carrier behind 2016 earnings. J.B. Hunt generated $102.7 million in profits for the first three months of 2017, or 92 cents per share.

