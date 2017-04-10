It's on: Fuel efficiency roadshow now...

It's on: Fuel efficiency roadshow now a reality

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

It's been a long time in the making and the scope and plan have changed from when we originally came up with the idea, but Run on Less is now a reality. If you haven't heard about it, the Run is a three-week one-of-a-kind cross-country roadshow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 5 hr Cb driver 235
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) 16 hr Grace 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 6 Grinnling 38
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
local driving jobs Apr 3 Local driving jobs 1
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Mar 28 Bii 80
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC