It's on: Fuel efficiency roadshow now a reality
It's been a long time in the making and the scope and plan have changed from when we originally came up with the idea, but Run on Less is now a reality. If you haven't heard about it, the Run is a three-week one-of-a-kind cross-country roadshow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|16 hr
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC