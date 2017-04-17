Hey hey, my my Aging rock fans raise their lighters high
Pete Townshend of The Who struck a nerve with rock 'n' roll rebels in 1965 with the line “I hope I die before I get old.” But something has happened in the five decades since he wrote “My Generation”: The boomer generation got older, yet continued to love rock 'n' roll. Now, as many of those early fans enter retirement, they are still boarding buses and trudging through muddy fields to see their favorite bands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|treetop
|39
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC