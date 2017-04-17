Hey hey, my my Aging rock fans raise their lighters high

Pete Townshend of The Who struck a nerve with rock 'n' roll rebels in 1965 with the line “I hope I die before I get old.” But something has happened in the five decades since he wrote “My Generation”: The boomer generation got older, yet continued to love rock 'n' roll. Now, as many of those early fans enter retirement, they are still boarding buses and trudging through muddy fields to see their favorite bands.

