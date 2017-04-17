Hey hey, my my Aging rock fans raise ...

Hey hey, my my Aging rock fans raise their lighters high

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Pete Townshend of The Who struck a nerve with rock 'n' roll rebels in 1965 with the line “I hope I die before I get old.” But something has happened in the five decades since he wrote “My Generation”: The boomer generation got older, yet continued to love rock 'n' roll. Now, as many of those early fans enter retirement, they are still boarding buses and trudging through muddy fields to see their favorite bands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) 11 hr treetop 39
Stay Awake, Stay Alive Apr 12 Anonymous 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Apr 11 Cb driver 235
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) Apr 11 Grace 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
local driving jobs Apr 3 Local driving jobs 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC