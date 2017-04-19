Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 285,967 Shares of Celadon Group, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Celadon Group, Inc. by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,894 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 285,967 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Jimmy
|177
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 17
|treetop
|39
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC