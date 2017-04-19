Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 285,967 S...

Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 285,967 Shares of Celadon Group, Inc.

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Celadon Group, Inc. by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,894 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 285,967 shares during the period.

