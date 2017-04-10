Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Celadon Group, Inc. Investors

On April 5, 2017, a report was published on SeekingAlpha.com by Prescience Point Research Group entitled, "Celadon Group: A Story That Ends At Chapter 11." Prescience Point claimed in the report it believed Celadon overstated its second quarter 2017 tangible book value and last twelve month profits by an estimated $219 million through a series of off-balance sheet transactions and other improper accounting. In response to this publication, the price of the Company's shares fell 13.6%, to close at $5.40 per share on April 5, 2017.

