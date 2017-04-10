Forward Air: Moving Forward With Dealmaking As Margins See Continued Pressure
While the deal adds nicely to top-line sales, it will be dilutive to margins as not all past dealmaking has worked out. Amidst continued pressure on margins, I am no buyer in the higher-40s given that earnings power is limited to little over $2 per share.
