Forward Air Acquires Assets of Atlantic Trucking Co.
Forward Air Corp. moved to expand its intermodal trucking business in the southeastern United States with the purchase of substantially all of the assets of Atlantic Trucking Co. and its affiliates in Charleston, S.C. Terms were not disclosed and, while the deal remains subject to various conditions, it is expected to close by the end of the second quarter in 2017, company officials said.
