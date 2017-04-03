Fleet Owner hires Neil Abt as senior editor
Fleet Owner, the trucking industry's leading information source for more than 90 years, announces award-winning journalist Neil Abt is joining its editorial team as senior editor. Abt brings more than 20 years of reporting experience, including 15 years covering the trucking industry, and a leadership role as editorial director of the American Trucking Assns.'
