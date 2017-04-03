Fleet Owner hires Neil Abt as senior ...

Fleet Owner hires Neil Abt as senior editor

Fleet Owner, the trucking industry's leading information source for more than 90 years, announces award-winning journalist Neil Abt is joining its editorial team as senior editor. Abt brings more than 20 years of reporting experience, including 15 years covering the trucking industry, and a leadership role as editorial director of the American Trucking Assns.'

Chicago, IL

