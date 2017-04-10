Fire department gives council sticker...

Fire department gives council sticker shock with project prelims

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Chisago County Press

Many capital projects in their early design stages see the perceived must-haves get thinned out as reality sets in. Center City Fire Hall improvements are no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay Awake, Stay Alive Wed BTWTech 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Apr 11 Cb driver 235
US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11) Apr 11 Grace 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 8 volvodave 295
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 6 Grinnling 38
We would like your input on driver turnover! Apr 5 Bob 2
local driving jobs Apr 3 Local driving jobs 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC