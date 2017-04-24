Feed the Children promotes longtime employee to CEO
The newest president of Feed the Children is a veteran there, doing everything from handing out food boxes himself to keeping things going during leadership changes. The Oklahoma City-based charity announced Wednesday that its longtime chief operating officer, Travis Arnold, has been promoted to president and CEO.
