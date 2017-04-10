Eye-popping photos of Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle
'If you feel it in your heart that means the drum is working,' said Mama Love, during a Black Lives Matter rally and march in Seattle Saturday April 15, 2017. We wanted images that beautifully showcased the individuals who attended the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC