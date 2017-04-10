Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Sells 6,511 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.
Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 153,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
