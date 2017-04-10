Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc....

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Sells 6,511 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 153,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period.

