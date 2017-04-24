Earnings Watch: Old Dominion, UPS Show First Quarter Improvements
The less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. reported better profit and revenue in the first quarter of the year while UPS Inc. reported earnings showing growth across its business segments Old Dominion said net income increased 9.1% from a year ago to $65.6 million, or from 72 cents per share to 80 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations by 1 cent. Revenue moved higher by 6.6%, totaling $754.1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Heavy Duty Trucking.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|12 hr
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|mike
|236
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|midge
|178
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC