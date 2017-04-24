Earnings Watch: Old Dominion, UPS Sho...

Earnings Watch: Old Dominion, UPS Show First Quarter Improvements

The less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. reported better profit and revenue in the first quarter of the year while UPS Inc. reported earnings showing growth across its business segments Old Dominion said net income increased 9.1% from a year ago to $65.6 million, or from 72 cents per share to 80 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations by 1 cent. Revenue moved higher by 6.6%, totaling $754.1 million.

